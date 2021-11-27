E. Mason St. in Green Bay to temporarily close starting Nov. 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular road in Green Bay will be facing a temporary three-day closure starting November 30.

The Green Bay Public Works Department announced that lanes on East Mason Street near Main Street will be closed for water repair starting at 7 a.m. on November 30. The road will reopen at the end of the day on December 2.

Officials note that during the closure, traffic will be moved to the north side of East Mason Street. Two through lanes in each direction will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Main Street to approximately 1,500 feet east of Main Street.

Green Bay Public Works Department confirms that access to businesses will be maintained.

All closures, detours, and work operations are weather-dependent and subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.