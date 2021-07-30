EAA AirVenture brings more business to some Oshkosh businesses

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Restaurants around the Wittman Airport have been full of patrons from all over the country.

Mary Voulgaris, the manager at Chester V’s said, “We’ve had a couple of private parties plus a lot of extra people have been coming in so it’s been a very very good boost for us.”

Sean Wise, the Co-Owner of Christianos Pizza said, “We’re obviously close proximity so it seems like when the night shows get done we’re one of the closer restaurants so we’re a great spot for people to come.”

And this is helping these Oshkosh businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

“Obviously times were kinda tough for us and every restaurant I’m sure for a period of time,” said Wise. “But it’s really awesome to see a lot of people in town and coming out and dining in.”

Chester V’s saw an uptick in customers in large part because their patio has a good view of the airshow.

“We are so close to the airport that if you looked up right now the planes are flying over,” said Voulgaris. “We have an outside patio with a bar and the planes literally come over and you can reach out and touch them.”

But not every restaurant near the airport is seeing as much of an increase in business.

Shawn O’Marro’s, the owner of O’Marro’s Public House said, “Last year we had no business at all so this year we’re up a little bit but down overall. I think because EAA is inclusive now so everybody stays on grounds as much as possible they want them to stay there so they travel off-grounds less. We still do get people that come out.”