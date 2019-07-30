EAA AirVenture celebrates big year with facts, figures

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — EAA AirVenture celebrated its 50th year in Oshkosh last week and now they have a few other facts and figures to celebrate.

Approximately 642,000 attended to the event – 6.8 percent more than 2018’s record total.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton says efforts to create unique attractions and aviation highlights helped create ‘Only in Oshkosh’ moments.

An average of 127 takeoffs/landings occurred per hour during the 11-day stretch of July 19-29. This is based on the 16,807 aircraft operations at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Over 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman and other airports in east-central Wisconsin.

EAA says of the 2,758 total showplanes, 1,057 were homebuilt aircraft (including a record 592 homebuilt aircraft campsites), 939 were vintage airplanes, 400 were warbirds, 188 were ultralights and light-sport aircraft, 105 were seaplanes, 62 were aerobatic aircraft, and 7 fell into other categories.

An estimated 40,000 visitors camped in the more than 12,300 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping.

More than 5,500 volunteers contributed over 250,000 hours during the event.

A total of 1,500 forums, workshops, and presentations were attended by more than 75,000 people.

EAA aircraft flights saw 3,051 people fly aboard EAA’s Ford Tri-Motors, 3,173 people fly aboard EAA’s Bell 47 helicopters, and 669 flew aboard EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast.

EAA says a record 2,772 visitors from 93 nations registered at the International Visitors Tenet. The top three countries include Canada (561 visitors), Australia (386 visitors), and South Africa (177 visitors).

Next year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will take place on July 20-26.