OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – While the EAA Museum in Oshkosh is always open, the EAA AirVenture Airshow only comes around once a year.

What started out as an organization that builds and restores airplanes has become an organization that brings thousands of people together to marvel at the power of aviation. In preparation for the convention, the airspace and runways have to be cleared for the arrival of aircraft coming in from the Army, NASA, and Internationally.

AirVenture flies planes in from all around the world, making the Wittman Regional Airport the busiest air traffic control in the world for a week. The organization itself has 270,000 members in more than a hundred countries worldwide.

What makes this event so special is not just the mass arrival of aircraft, but the hard work that is put into it by so many volunteers to make it the experience of a lifetime. It is a year-round planning process that takes thousands of volunteers worldwide.

“It really does become a family of volunteers, along with the 200 of staff that are here for the week and it becomes something special,” said EAA Spokesman Dick Knapinski. “That little army that brings in 600,000 people and welcomes the world to Oshkosk every year.

The event in Oshkosh is their largest staple and could not be done without the help of their volunteers. Whether you are an EAA chapter member or have an interest in aviation, anyone can be a volunteer.

For information about volunteer opportunities, ticket sales, and more, visit the EAA website.