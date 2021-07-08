EAA AirVenture highlighting humanitarian aircraft out in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- EAA AirVenture announced on Thursday, July 8, is thrilled to announce their newest attraction. This year, the Center will highlight humanitarian aircraft focused on providing relief and medical assistance worldwide.

The decision to highlight these aircraft and organizations were made in tune with the 68th edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention. The convention is scheduled for Monday, July 26, through Sunday, August 1, at Wittman Regional Airport.

Some of the highlight attractions guests will want to check out are as follow:

Orbis Flying Eye Hospital: A MD-10 aircraft that travels the world providing eye care, like cataract surgery, to local hospitals where access to this healthcare is limited, or nonexistent.

Samaritan’s Purse DC-8: The flagship airplane of the organization, built to delivers tons of food, medicine, and supplies to victims of war, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

UPS 747-8F: A key piece of delieverying over 400 million COVID-19 vaccines while also bringing personal protective equipment used to help conquer the pandemic in U.S.

Cessna 208 Caravan: The Remote Area Medical organization’s aircraft has three pop-up medical clinics including medical, dental, and vision for assistance in disaster situations.

Air Force C-17: The coolest factor about the C-17 are its Negatively Pressurized CONEX (NPC), filters that purify contaminated air with clean air to prevent the spread of disease and contamination.

EAA’s Vice President of communities and member programming Rick Larsen wanted to showcase often unrecognized charitable works that are only possible because of aviation and the organizations that utilize them. Larsen says, “Many of these aircraft playing a significant role in pandemic relief operations.”

The humanitarian aircraft will be open for tours throughout the week, allowing attendees to go up and inside the airplanes to learn first-hand about their unique features.

To purchase tickets are find out more about the different attractions check out the EAA website.