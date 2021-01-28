EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 brings big talent, top-notch flyers expected

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the world’s top air show performers have agreed to fly at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021.

Organizers say the event embodies the spirit of the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.

According to a release, the performers will take part in the afternoon and night air show lineups.

The top-notch flyers will include aerobatic champions and longtime Oshkosh favorites for the 68th Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention, scheduled for July 26 through Aug. 1 at Wittman Regional Airport.

The event is set to feature nine air shows over seven days, including night air shows on July 28 and 31.

Organizers say the daily afternoon shows are presented by Daher and Pratt & Whitney Canada, while the Wednesday, July 28, night show is presented by Covington Aircraft.

“There is a particularly high energy among the air show community to get back to Oshkosh in 2021, whether it’s returning performers, new air show acts, or particular aircraft connected with specific events and anniversaries,” says Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs.

The returning performers and new talent on the schedule include:

AeroShell Aerobatic Team (T-6)

Vicky Benzing (Stearman)

Jeff Boerboon (Yak-110 jet-assisted twin)

Wild Blue Rodeo (RV-8)

Bob Carlton (SubSonex JSX-2)

Kirby Chambliss, Aaron Fitzgerald and the Red Bull Air Force

Kevin Coleman (Extra 300 SHP)

Kyle Fowler (Rutan Long-EZ)

Kyle Franklin Comedy Act (Piper Super Cub)

Mike Goulian (Extra 330C)

Nathan Hammond (Super Chipmunk)

Rob Holland (MX-2)

Dell Coller (RAD Aerosports Jet Waco)

David Martin (Beechcraft Baron)

Jim Peitz (Beechcraft 33C Bonanza)

Red Line Air Shows (RV-8)

Gene Soucy (Grumman Showcat)

Bill Stein (Zivko Edge 540)

Skip Stewart (Pitts S2S Prometheus)

Patty Wagstaff (Extra 330LX)

Geico Skytypers (SNJ)

Matt Younkin (Twin Beech 18)

Along with these early confirmations, organizers say many more performers will be announced, including some only-in-Oshkosh talent.

The exact days for each performer and complete daily air show lineups will be announced when they are finalized.

More performers are scheduled to be added in the coming weeks.