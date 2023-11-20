OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the country’s most prestigious gatherings of aviation enthusiasts at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh has finalized dates for its events through the next four years.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh had its dates confirmed through 2027, all of which take place toward the end of July.

In 2024, the event will be held from July 22-28. In 2025, the event will be held from July 21-27. In 2026, the event will be held from July 20-26. Finally, in 2027, the event will be held from July 27 through August 1.

“As the aviation community looks at EAA AirVenture as one of its highlights each year, we wanted to announce the dates for the next several years so people can plan for their trips to Oshkosh,” said Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized.”

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention has been held since 1953 and has occurred in Oshkosh since 1970.

More details regarding highlights of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 will be announced as they are confirmed.