OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA AirVenture Oshkosh at Wittman Regional Airport is a national event that brings thousands from all over the country, and on Monday, officials unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of the late Tom Poberezny, who served as EAA’s president for more than 20 years.

The Tom Poberezny sculpture was unveiled in the entrance atrium of the museum, immediately across from a similar sculpture honoring his father, EAA founder Paul Poberezny.

The ceremony took place on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the fly-in convention Tom chaired from 1976 until 2010, a period that saw the event become one of the world’s preeminent aviation gatherings.

“Tom Poberezny was responsible for so many programs that engaged people in flight, including the growth of AirVenture, the creation of the Young Eagles program, and the introduction of the sport pilot and light-sport aircraft categories,” said Greg Anderson, retired EAA executive vice president.

The sculpture was created by famed sculptor George Lundeen, who has created remarkable likenesses of noted personalities over his 40-year career.

The Tom Poberezny sculpture features Tom’s likeness in his Eagle Aerobatic Team Flight suit, looking up the Christen Eagle aircraft he flew as part of the team’s performances.

“It is fitting that a permanent remembrance be placed in the EAA Aviation Museum, a facility that was his brainchild as a world-class home for EAA headquarters when it moved to Oshkosh in the early 1980s,” concluded Anderson.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh started up on Monday and will go all through the week, concluding on Sunday, July 30.