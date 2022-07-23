OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA AirVenture Oshkosh grounds and property sustained damage after severe storms rolled through the Fox Valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to the organization, just after 6 p.m., a thunderstorm front came through the site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh leaving destruction in its wake.

Organizers say damage included:

Downed trees and branches in the drive-in campgrounds causing property and vehicle damage

Some aircraft were damaged

One EAA-Owner aircraft was flipped over onto its nose

The main gate of AirVenture grounds was damaged due to strong winds

Several smaller exhibit tents were blown down

Numerous trashcans and unsecured objects were blown over

EAA officials confirm that they will be sending trucks out on Sunday morning to help remove areas of standing water left after the storm.

Fortunately, officials say several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm and no injuries have been reported.

Thanks to the National Weather Service presence on the grounds, EAA was able to get early notification of the storm’s path and intensity, and make the appropriate announcements in advance of the storm front’s arrival. Also, fortunately there was no hail in the storm that could have caused additional damage” EAA AirVenture Oshkosh