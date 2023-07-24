OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Don’t take your eyes off the sky if you’re in Oshkosh this week because it’s the 70th anniversary of EAA AirVenture.

The event attracts over 600,000 people to Wittman Regional Airport for a week-long celebration of all things aviation. Attendees come from all over the country and all over the world.

“There is no shortage of ‘ah’ moments, every corner you turn, everything you see, everything you experience is something that you will take home with you,” said Paul Gabehart.

Paul and his wife Jennifer are attending their third EAA AirVenture. They are from Campbellsville, Kentucky and said they’re amazed by how friendly everybody is at EAA AirVenture. They also wanted to shout out the work of the EAA AirVenture volunteers.

On Monday night, Local Five News caught up with the Gabehart’s in Boeing Plaza. They were resting underneath the wing of the Boeing DreamLifter and had a perfect view of all the aircraft in the plaza.

“There’s fascination with everything that you see when you’re at Oshkosh,” said Jennifer Gabehart. “The aviation people are some of the nicest people I think I’ve ever met.”

Paul said what strikes him every year about EAA AirVenture is the sheer size of the event.

Whether it’s state-of-the-art military aircraft to the Boeing DreamLifter, there’s probably something at the 70th edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh that you’ve probably never seen before. Case in point is Enigma, an app that allows people to report their UFO sightings.

“I’m a real advocate of science and this is an area with data that isn’t being looked at because of this weird taboo that we can’t look at anything that is extraterrestrial,” said head of content and research at Enigma Alejandro Rojas.

Rojas said that pilots are trained observers and that the data they can provide to the app is invaluable to them.

“I think the idea that people are often hating on is that aliens are visiting and that’s not what we’re saying, what we’re saying is there’s not enough data to figure out what’s going on,” said Rojas.

One of the most important things that EAA has going on for its 70th anniversary is honoring Vietnam War veterans 50 years after the last US combat troops left that country.

Phil Phillips is one of the Vietnam War veterans at EAA AirVenture this year. He’s here with a fully functional replica of the airplane he flew during the war. It’s called the ‘Saigon Tea’.

“When we found targets in enemy positions we would mark the targets with those rockets and then either army helicopters or gunships would come and destroy the targets,” said Phillips when asked about some of his experiences during the war.

Phillips said he’s scheduled as a speaker later in the week and that he will talk about his experience fighting for our country.

“The history of protecting the freedom of this nation is so important for all generations to learn,” said Phillips.

The 70th edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is supposed to be a scorcher with temperatures expected to rise into the 90’s later in the week. Organizers encourage all attendees to drink enough water and to take breaks if they get tired while walking around the grounds.