EAA and Siemens join in efforts to grow Youth Aviation Education in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced Monday, July 19, that they will be partnering with Siemens Digital Industries in efforts to increase youth education of the aviation industry.

Siemens Digital Industries Software will become the official technology partner of EAA for education programs. This joint effort of EAA and Siemens will strengthen both companies’ aviation education programs.

EAA AeroEducate brings an interactive, educational, and engaging experience that is designed to inspire the youth to pursue the aviation industry. Siemens’ Academic program will be instrumental in helping EAA create clear pathways for careers in the world of engineering.

Top aerospace and defense manufacturers, as well as all agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense, trust Siemens software and services to drive digital transportation. Siemens’ Xcelerator Portfolio, a comprehensive and integrated portfolio is driving digital transformation across the aviation industry.

EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board Jack Pelton is excited to welcome Siemens to AirVenture this year and allow them to showcase their work. Saying, “they will be demostrating their technology through activities at KidVenture, which attracts about 25,000 children each year.”

Pelton goes on to explain how beneficial this joint effort will be for Siemens. Working with the EAA will allow Siemens’ fantastic engineering education programs to reach a new audience of young people who are interested in aviation.

To find out more about EAA’s upcoming events you can check out their website online.