FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

EAA announces ‘Project 21’ museum expansion, focusing on aviation education

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major expansion and groundbreaking for a project at the EAA Aviation Center has been announced, marking the first expansion of the Aviation Center in more than 20 years.

It’s being called ‘Project 21’, and it will bring year-round aviation education and training to current and future aviators. The project is a two-story, 30,000 square foot facility that will be connected to the Aviation Museum.

The project is worth $6.2 million and was completely funded by a capital campaign and will feature a Pilot Proficiency Center and a hands-on Youth Education Center. The Pilot Proficiency Center features a state-of-the-art skill building and training center for general aviation pilots and the Youth Education Center will give youth, parents and teachers access to interactive and project-based activities.

Project 21 is Phase One of EAA’s long-range plan for the museum. Construction is expected to be completed in May 2022 with a grand opening scheduled in July 2022.

Phase Two includes digital upgrades to create dynamic experiences for exhibits inside the main museum and Phase Three will be an interactive experience to celebrate the grassroots movement of experimental homebuilt aircraft.

