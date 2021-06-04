EAA Aviation Museum exhibit reaches new heights, featuring items from former NASA astronaut

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh takes a look at the final frontier and is out of this world.

According to a release, early Friday morning the museum held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighting the new exhibits’ focus on Jeanie and Joe Engle who participated in vital NASA programs.

Organizers say the exhibit features personal archives and memorabilia of the Engle Family and shares the wide range of experiences they had during their time with NASA.

Examples include the X-15 rocket plane, Apollo program, and Space Shuttle missions.

“The personal archives donated to EAA by Joe and Jeanie Engle are especially important because of the breadth of experiences they had in the programs that stretched the boundaries of flight,” says Ron Connolly, Director of the EAA Aviation Museum.

Left: Joe Engle. Middle: Jeanie Engle. Courtesy EAA

Joe and Jeanie Engle. Courtesy EAA

Joe and Jeanie Engle. Courtesy EAA

Joe Engle is a member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, having been inducted into both in 2001. Museum staff says his personal archives coming to the museum include memorabilia from his careers in NASA as well as the U.S. Air Force, where he participated in both the USAF Test Pilot School and the Aerospace Research Pilot School.

He was later selected as a NASA astronaut in 1966 and served as support crew and Capcom for Apollo 10 and backup lunar module pilot and Capcom for Apollo 14.

Engle also commanded space shuttle approach and test flights in 1977 and served as commander of the second space shuttle flight, STS-2, in 1981 and the STS-51I shuttle flight in 1985.

Jeanie Engle has an impressive career as well, having served as the Johnson Space Centers Chief Knowledge Officer for eight of her more than 30 years there. Organizers say she also served as Johnson Space Center’s Chief Information Officer and Deputy IT Security Manager during her career.

The collection was donated to the EAA Aviation Foundation by the Engle Family in 2020.



