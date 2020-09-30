EAA Aviation Museum home to new Huey helicopter, WASP exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a place that is sure to have you feeling sky-high with excitement!

The EAA Aviation Museum, recently opened to the public, have got a hangar full of fun for the whole family to enjoy. It’s one of the most favorite places to go in the summer but, due to Covid-19, they had to take a step back.

From ‘The Greatest Generation’ of World War II, to the trying conflicts of the Vietnam War- numerous aircraft are on full display, dating back to those historic periods. Fresh and on display is the new WASP exhibit. During World War II, more than 1,000 volunteers left home to become the first American women to fly combat aircraft.

Meaning ‘Women Airforce Service Pilots,’ the WASP program would open the door for women in aviation and shape flying into what it is today. The exhibit couldn’t come at a better time as new and improved safety measures have been put in place across the museum.

“Bringing people together who are just interested in flying, who want to learn how to fly, who want to make flying a career- we want to create exhibits that get people excited about flying,” says Ben Page, Collections Curator at the EAA Aviation Museum. “Tell them about the history of flying, the accomplishments of folks in the past and, hopefully, inspire people and ignite that fire within them that makes them want to pursue aviation.”

The EAA Aviation Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.