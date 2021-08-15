FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

EAA Chapter 41 takes off in Neenah, hopes to inspire future pilots

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Opening their hangers – EAA Chapter 41 of Neenah hosted an airport open house and fly-in on Saturday.

The World’s largest organization for recreational flying allowed locals to check out unique airplanes, take a ride, and possibly win a grand raffle prize at Brennand Airport located in Neenah. The President of EAA Chapter 41 Greg Burneske says it’s great to see kids take interest in planes.

“When you have a kid, especially when you have someone who is underprivileged and they’ve never had a chance – they look at the airport at a distance and it’s like ‘what is that over there’ and they have no idea how to go past the fence and get inside the airport. We bring them in. We get them in an airplane. We take them for a ride and their eyes light up, it really is gratifying as a pilot,” shared Burneske.

Events like this allow for EAA to continue sharing the ‘Spirit of Aviation’ with Wisconsinites and help them discover more about the world of flight in our area.

