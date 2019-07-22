EAA Has Landed in Oshkosh

The Wittman Regional Control Tower will oversee more than three thousand operations in a 14 hour period, while one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Tim Fitzgerald is the EAA Air Traffic Manager and its his job to make sure all planes land safely.

When Tim isn’t volunteering at EAA, his other job is Air Traffic Controller at O’Hare, so Tim knows something about busy control towers.

O’Hare typically handles 2300 hundred in a 24 hour period. Thus giving Wittman Regional Airport the distinction of having the busiest control tower in the world.

Due to heavy rains, the grounds have been saturated. Much of the operations for this week take place on the grass, so flights have been delayed until ground conditions improve.