EAA holds hiring events to fill 600 temporary jobs, beginning May 22

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced they will be hiring as many as 600 temporary positions for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021.

According to a release, EAA plans to host walk-in hiring events for jobs beginning May 22. They say these positions will be for various areas of the event.

EAA AirVenture is scheduled to be held July 26 through August 1, with people visiting from more than 90 countries.

Organizers say these temporary positions will be able to help people who are seeking a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, and camper registration.

EAA staff say anyone applying for the retail jobs must be at least 14 years old, security/event support will need to be 16-18 (depending on the position), and for camper registration you must be at least 18-years-old.

The organization encourages everyone to apply online at EAA.org/Hiring before the hiring event to allow an interview on site.

The dates and times for the hiring event are:

Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

EAA says there are two parts to the application: creating an account and completing an application. After submitting your application, they say you should receive a confirmation email. In addition, applications may also be completed at the kiosk in the EAA Aviation Museum lobby.

If you are unable to attend the dates listed, they ask for you to email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time.

All interviews are scheduled to be held at the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.