EAA Museum celebrates Bessie Coleman’s 100-year anniversary of earning pilots license

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The EAA to host Gigi Coleman, great-niece of legendary aviator Bessie Coleman, at the EAA Aviation Museum on June 15 in honor of Bessie’s 100 year anniversary of earning her pilot’s license.

Bessie Coleman earned her pilot’s license back in 1921. Her great-niece, Gigi, will speak about Bessie’s life, how she was her first inspiration to become a pilot, moving to France, getting her own license, and finally becoming an airshow pilot.

Bessie earning her pilot’s license in 1921 was a groundbreaking achievement, as she was the first African-American woman and first Native American to earn their license. Gigi wants to highlight the boundaries her aunt helped break for future generations.

The Director of the EAA Aviation Museum, Ron Connolly is thrilled to have Bessie’s great-niece speaking to the community. Saying, “Bessie’s achievements of being the first African-American woman and first Native American to hold a pilot license shows that people are capable of many great things if they set their mind to it.”

There will be two separate presentations held at the museum’s Founders Wing at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m.