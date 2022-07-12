OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major expansion project has finished up in Oshkosh, right in time for EAA’s Airventure.

EAA has expanded its aviation center for the first time in two decades. The expansion has three parts, a pilot proficiency center, a youth education center, and a conference center.

EAA officials cut a ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the new expansion facility on Tuesday morning. The project cost $6.2 million and officials referred to it as Project 21.

A group of kids spent Tuesday morning building plane wings at the youth education center.

“It was like a jigsaw puzzle we were basically gluing on the pieces and stapling, it was really fun and I enjoyed the experience,” said Adele Brill who is one of the kids that participated this morning.

One of the major goals of the Youth Education Center is to introduce kids to aviation and cultivate a love for flying through education and hands-on activities. The center has a wind tunnel that kids can put their model planes inside to see how well they fly.

The expansion project isn’t just going to be good for kids though. There are also 12 new flight simulators and a new conference center. Officials reserved out time with the flight simulators during AirVenture and said the spots filled up very quickly.

“Provide a cadre of unique, only in Oshkosh training experiences,” said Sean Elliot who is the Vice President of Advocacy and Safety for EAA. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh begins July 25.