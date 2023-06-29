OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be summer, but some Oshkosh area teenagers are still working on a huge assignment.

With help from veteran aviation mentors, the teens are building a plane from a parts kit (it’s a Van’s RV-12iS airplane). They began the process in August and it will take two or three years to complete.

EAA Chapter 252 oversees the process through a program they call the ‘Teen Build Program.’ It’s for teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 and all of them are from the Oshkosh area.

They meet every Wednesday night for three hours to work on the project. All the work is done at the chapter’s hangar at Wittman Regional Airport.

“This is a place they can come where they’re surrounded by people who think that airplanes are as cool as they do,” said Carrie Forster who is an official with EAA Chapter 252. “Our main requirements (to be part of the build) were that you need to be free on Wednesday nights and you need to think that airplanes are cool.”

“The camaraderie is amazing you meet a lot of people who are always willing to help and teach you things,” said Noah Merten who is one of the teens in the program.

Merten said he’s been going to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh since he was little and that helped spring a passion for aviation.

“The feeling of flying and going up in an airplane is unlike anything else,” said Merten.

He said he met Forster at an event and she told him about the teen build program. He decided to give it a try and said he loved being part of it.

Merten and the other teenagers work alongside older members of EAA Chapter 252 who have lots of experience in aviation.

“The connections you make and the lessons you learn, there’s mechanical lessons that transfer over to your life and then there’s the life lessons working with people and cooperating,” said Merten.

Additionally, participants said being part of the project has taught them long-term goal setting, perseverance, how to follow a direction manual, and how to ask for help among many other life lessons.

Merten said being part of the project has grown his passion for aviation as well.

This is the group’s last work session for a few weeks. Forster said they will resume work on the project closer to when the school year resumes.

She said the goal is to sell the airplane once they finish it so they can recoup the costs from the build. So far, they’ve made significant progress on the wings and part of the body of the plane.