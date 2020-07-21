EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week kickstarts 5-day online fest

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week kickstarted its free five-day online aviation fest on Tuesday with several activities to keep the entire aviation community engaged.

The EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week is set to last until July 25 and will include streamed and on-demand content of nearly every facet of aviation and highlights from across the world of flight to entertain and educate aviation enthusiasts.

“The support and participation from across the entire aviation community, including NASA and the U.S. Air Force, has allowed us to create a schedule that truly reaches across the entirety of flying highlights,” said Jack Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The content throughout the week is more than something to watch – it is a week where everyone can truly be engaged as an active participant.”

EAA officials say features scheduled throughout the remainder of the week are:

Discussions covering homebuilts, vintage aircraft, warbirds, ultralights, chapters, learning to fly, hangar flying, air shows, military aviation, spaceflight, etc.

Forums ranging from how-to content and learning to fly to aviation history and technical insights

Live workshops on aircraft building and restoration skills

Pilot proficiency content for FAA WINGS credit

Interviews with aviation personalities

EAA archive material – some of which has never been seen publicly

“While nothing can replace the in-person Oshkosh experience, Spirit of Aviation Week brings multiple channels of highlights throughout each of the five days,” Pelton said. “In that way, it is like being on the AirVenture grounds, where every turn brings a new possibility to discover and engage in everything about aviation. Wherever you are during Spirit of Aviation Week, this experience reminds us that we are indeed #EAATogether.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5