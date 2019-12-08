Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah celebrate life of Michael Funk

The fourth annual celebration of life for Michael Funk took place at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah Saturday.

Funk was shot and killed by Neenah police while trying to escape a standoff in 2015 .

Eagle Nation Cycles is where Brian Flatoff held three people, including Funk, hostage.

A trailer for the new docudrama “The Fifty Million Dollar Bullet”, which tells the story of that deadly standoff, was shown at Saturday’s event.

“It’s only been six weeks, but the stage and support and development that we’re at we would ordinarily be about six months in,” says executive director of the film David Starr. “The community has strongly supported this film.”

Many involved in the production believe justice for Funk was not served after his widow’s lawsuit against the city and the officers involved was dismissed.

The shooter, Brian Flatoff, was found guilty on 14 charges including felony murder in connection with the death of Funk.