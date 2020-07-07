Eagle River Cranberry Fest canceled this year

In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo, a worker walks through a flooded cranberry bog during harvest in Ilwaco, Wash. This year’s estimated crop of about 170,000 barrels (8,500 tons) of cranberries puts the apple-giant state fifth in the U.S. behind Wisconsin and Massachusetts, the two states that produce the bulk of the crop. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Eagle River Cranberry Fest will not be held this year following a majority vote from the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

“Cranberry Fest has been more than an annual favorite in our community; it’s been tradition since 1980,” said Kim Emerson, executive director of the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce. “The decision to cancel this year’s event was incredibly difficult. In lieu of an official event, we encourage visitors who were interested in attending to still take part in cranberry-related activities this fall that help support our local businesses.”

Officials say the event, like many others this year, has been canceled due to health concerns related to the coronavirus. A lack of volunteers and a dimished experience for festival-goers were contributing factors in the decision.

The Chamber says it’s doing its best to protect the safety of local community members and tourists who visit the largescale event.

Cranberry Fest typically brings in about 40,000 visitors each year. Approximately 10,000 pounds of cranberries are sold during the event. The cranberries are made into an array of delicious food and drink items such as juice, soda, beer, wine, meatballs, fritters, pies, breads, chutney, and more. Cranberry Fest will return October 2-3, 2021.

For more information about the status of summer events or available activities, contact the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce at 800-359-6315 or online at www.eagleriver.org.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including: