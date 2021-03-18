FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Early morning bathroom fire in Fond du Lac home, no injuries

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a fire that was reportedly caused by a faulty vent fan in the bathroom.

According to the authorities, around 4:25 a.m. Thursday, March 18 FDLFR responded to a fire in a bathroom of a home at the 400 block of West Scott Street.

When the crews arrived they found a fire in the bathroom that was contained to only the bathroom. Residents were able to evacuate the home and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was started by a faulty vent fan in the bathroom, according to the FDLFR.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene, and the family reportedly should be able to remain in the home once the electrical service is restored.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

