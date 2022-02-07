Early-morning burglary in Manitowoc, police offering reward

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Manitowoc are offering up to a $500 reward for any information regarding an early-morning burglary.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on Feb. 7 around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive for a reported burglary.

Authorities were able to watch Ring video and saw two men who entered the residence. The two suspects reportedly entered the residence between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m.

In the video, it appears that a suspect walks up to the front door and possibly knocks on the front door,

The Manitowoc Police Department is reportedly offering up to a $500 reward for any information that leads to the identity, and arrest of the suspects. There was no information if anything was stolen from the residence

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-686-6511, 920-686-6570 or 920-683-4466.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

