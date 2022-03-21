SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An electrical fire in a Sheboygan residence caused an estimated $35,000 in damages, and left one without a home.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on March 21 around 3 a.m., crews responded to a reported fire in the 1800 block of Saemann Avenue. Crews found a small haze of smoke on the second floor and the attic when they arrived.

The fire was reportedly put out with a single hose line. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Authorities remained on the scene for just under two hours. The cause of the fire was electrical.

An estimated $35,000 in damages was caused by the fire, and one person is without a home.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.