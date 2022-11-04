DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just after the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, De Pere Fire & Rescue responded to Enterprise Drive for a reported fire.

According to the De Pere Fire & Rescue Department, on November 4 around 12:28 a.m. crews were sent to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. CA Lawton, a large industrial manufacturing facility is at that location.

As crews arrived, no smoke or flames were showing from the exterior of the building. Employees were reportedly leaving the building. The fire was reportedly able to be contained in a small area of the building.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The cause of the fire and the estimated amount of damages are not known at this time.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.