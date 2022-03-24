KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a building in Kiel that was reportedly being used as a woodworking shop.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on March 24 around 3:50 a.m., crews responded to 707 6th Street for a report of flames coming out of a basement window of a commercial building. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from multiple basement windows.

Crews initially tried to put out the fire from inside the building, but were then pulled back as the fire had reportedly burned through the floor and into the first floor of the building.

The fire was eventually put out, but there was ‘extensive damage throughout the structure. Officials say that the property was being used as a woodworking shop.

The fire is reportedly under investigation by the Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Team. There was no dollar estimate for the damage that was caused.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.