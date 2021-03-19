Early morning fire consumes 34 storage units in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) battled an early morning fire at Lok-Safe Storage Building D.

According to authorities crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building and building units 99-132 were consumed by the fire.

Authorities say crews were able to establish a quick water supply and stop the fire from moving to any other buildings.

GBMFD advises tenants of this location to avoid the area for the next 24 hours. Crews will reportedly remain on the scene for most of the day.

Tenants can call 920-497-1755 for any questions.

There is no information on a cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this story if more informationb becomes available.