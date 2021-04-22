Early morning fire in Manitowoc, started while boiling water

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early Thursday morning residential fire in Manitowoc started after a resident was boiling water and nearby paper products caught fire.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Department, on Thursday, April 22 around 1:10 a.m. crews responded to a reported residential fire in the 2300 block of Paul Road. The caller who reported the fire was concerned that they were unable to wake their neighbor up to evacuate the property.

When crews arrived they could see smoke and flames coming from the residence. It was also confirmed that all occupants were able to safely exit the residence.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control within ten minutes. One resident was transported to a local hospital for concern of smoke inhalation and a burn to the arm.

After an investigation, the fire was found to have started in the kitchen on a stovetop. While boiling water, nearby paper products caught fire and the resident tried to put the fire out but it continued to grow. The resident exited the house to alert the neighbor and look for help in calling 9-1-1.

A dollar amount of the fire damage is not available at this time. A local neighbor opened their house to the residents to provide shelter in the cold.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

