Morning fire leaves Fond du Lac duplex ‘uninhabitable’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire on the second story of a duplex in Fond du Lac was extinguished Monday morning.
According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue’s Facebook, they responded to the scene at the 200 block of 6th Street around 7:10 a.m., and the fire is now out, but not before the fire caused moderate damage
According to a release, the fire was located in the ceiling of the second floor of the duplex.
According to a authorities, the unit is uninhabitable and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
