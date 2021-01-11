FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Morning fire leaves Fond du Lac duplex ‘uninhabitable’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire on the second story of a duplex in Fond du Lac was extinguished Monday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue’s Facebook, they responded to the scene at the 200 block of 6th Street around 7:10 a.m., and the fire is now out, but not before the fire caused moderate damage

According to a release, the fire was located in the ceiling of the second floor of the duplex.

According to a authorities, the unit is uninhabitable and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco