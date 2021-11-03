LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Early morning fire in Two Rivers causes estimated $15k in damages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle caught fire and spread to a garage during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Two Rivers.

According to the Two Rivers Fire Department, On Nov. 3 around 3:30 a.m., a call came in for a fire on the 2700 block of 12th Street in Two Rivers. A vehicle was on fire in the driveway between two homes.

The fire ended up spreading to an attached garage. Authorities say that the estimated dollar loss is $15,000.

Crews had the fire under control quickly and cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.

The incident is not under investigation and the Red Cross was not needed.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs

Behind Enemy Lines: Rob Collins previewing Packers versus Chiefs

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Chiefs

Inside Skinny: NFL approves potential Packers stock sale, fans react

Locker Room: Recapping Thursday's win versus Arizona

Sectional Volleyball highlights