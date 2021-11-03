Early morning fire in Two Rivers causes estimated $15k in damages

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle caught fire and spread to a garage during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Two Rivers.

According to the Two Rivers Fire Department, On Nov. 3 around 3:30 a.m., a call came in for a fire on the 2700 block of 12th Street in Two Rivers. A vehicle was on fire in the driveway between two homes.

The fire ended up spreading to an attached garage. Authorities say that the estimated dollar loss is $15,000.

Crews had the fire under control quickly and cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.

The incident is not under investigation and the Red Cross was not needed.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.