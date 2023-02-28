LENROOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning head-on collision in northwest Wisconsin.

According to a media release, on Tuesday at 5:55 a.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and passenger vehicle on US Highway 63 near the intersection of Northern Lights Road in the Town of Lenroot.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker was being driven by 27-year-old Harley J. Karow from Cable and was traveling northbound on US Highway 63.

Karow’s vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound semi operated by 55-year-old Thomas A. Franchek from Ashland.

Deputies report that Karow sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while her passenger, 31-year-old Andrew J. Ferguson from Hayward, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ferguson was immediately airlifted to a Minnesota hospital for medical treatment. Deputies say that the extent of his injuries is not known at this time. As for Franchek, he was uninjured from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details emerge from the fatal crash in western Wisconsin.