Early morning house fire in Appleton causes $200,000 in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Fire Department battled an early morning residential fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Monday around 12:30 a.m. crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 4300 block of Woodridge Drive.

When crews arrived the garage was completely in flames and was spreading into the house. All occupants were out of the house, and the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the building and contents is reportedly estimated to be $200,000.

There was no information released about any injuries that potentially happened.

