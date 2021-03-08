Early morning semi-truck fire closed I-43 NB’s right lane for over an hour

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-truck that was on fire on I-43 northbound near Sheboygan caused the right lane to be closed for over an hour.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says, around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Mar 8 a 911 call reported a semi-truck on fire on the shoulder of I-43.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the semi-truck was severely damaged and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

There is no information on the cause of the fire, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.