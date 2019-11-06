Early morning snow leads to slippery travel conditions

Northeast Wisconsin is in for another snow day for Wednesday! The snow began working its way toward the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac area before 6 a.m. and has since covered most of the area.

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis reports that the roadways are slick. He reports that the snow started off as wet, and began to thicken up as the morning moved on. Please use caution on your morning commute!

We’ve already seen a few reports of accidents on the roads. In Fond du Lac, Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-41 South at Military Rd. at around 5:30 a.m. They later responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at 1-41 northbound at 151. Another accident was reported at northbound Highway 151-45 at Martin Road at around 6:45 a.m. You can follow their Facebook page by clicking here.

Click here for a look at the current road conditions map.

For a look at your forecast for the day ahead, Jordan Lamers has you covered by clicking here.