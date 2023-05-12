WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in central Wisconsin arrested a 39-year-old man on Friday afternoon after an alleged stabbing.

According to the Wausau Police Department, on May 12, at around 4:05 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on the city’s west side for a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the home.

After arriving on the scene, officers located evidence of a stabbing. However, the victim and suspect were no longer inside the home.

At around 7:17 a.m., a 40-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing. Officers identified the man as a victim in the 4th Avenue incident. He was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

At around 1:50 p.m., authorities located Jason Hopinka, who they believed was connected to the stabbing. Hopinka was found in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the Town of Ringle.

As a result of the investigation, Hopinka was arrested and taken to the Marathon County Jail. The following charges are being referred to the district attorney’s office:

Recklessly Endangering Safety Substantial Battery

The Wausau Police Department says that Hopinka is expected to make his initial court appearance on May 15.

No further information was provided.