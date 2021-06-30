Early morning structure fire in Appleton, cause under investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department was notified of a fire on West Second Street thanks to a water flow alarm at the facility.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on June 30 around 3:30 a.m. crews responded to the 2600 block of West Second Street. When crews arrived there was a large amount of smoke coming from an overhead door.

It was confirmed that there was a fire involving one of the facility’s machines, and crews evacuated the employees and started to put out the fire. The building’s fire sprinkler system was running when crews arrived and helped contain the fire.

The fire was able to be brought under control within 30 minutes and crews then worked on overhaul and ventilation for another 45 minutes. Damage from the fire was contained to the machine and the product in the machine.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is also no estimate of the amount of damage the fire caused.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.