APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’

Authorities say that the minivan was within two feet of the detached garage in the 1800 block of South Peabody Street.

Upon arrival, crews say occupants of the home were attempting to extinguish the fire, and fire personnel was able to extinguish the fire within five minutes.

The fire did not spread to the garage or house but there was some heat damage to the garage siding.

The vehicle appears to be a total loss, according to authorities and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Having fire extinguishers available at your residence and knowing how to properly use them can provide an option for minimizing fire damage. More information can be found at the NFPA website. Appleton Fire Department

No injuries were reported and no additional information is available.