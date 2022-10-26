MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ structure fire in downtown Manitowoc caused a bridge to be closed, as crews worked to put out the fire.

According to Manitowoc Fire & Rescue, a warehouse fire in the downtown part of the city affected traffic early Wednesday morning. The 21st Street Bridge was closed to traffic.

Officials told Local 5 that the building is a storage facility and reportedly had multiple vehicles in it. Crews were still fighting hot spots but the fire is under control.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.