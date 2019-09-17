Early reports indicate flat tire caused crash in Outagamie Co., two seriously injured

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious crash on County Road A north of County Road S in the Town of Center at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, a vehicle was on fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by first responders upon arrival.

The investigation revealed a vehicle traveling northbound on County Road A had a flat tire after driving over the railroad tracks. The car then crossed the center line striking another vehicle traveling southbound on County Road A.

Deputies say both driver’s suffered serious injuries from the crash.

One driver was transported via Theda Star helicopter while the other driver was transported via Gold Cross ambulance to the hospital.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Road A between Center Valley Road and County Road S is closed for inspection of the railroad crossing.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Grand Chute Police department, Theda Star Helicopter, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Center Fire Department-First Responders.