Early snow slows leaf collecting efforts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — This year, snow and leaves have fallen together.

In the City of Green Bay, the trucks that collect leaves in the fall are the same ones that are used to plow snow in the winter.

This year’s shifting seasons means there are fewer trucks out collecting leaves.

Chris Pirlot, Operations Director & Parking Manager for Green Bay Public Works told Local 5 that 16 trucks have already been converted into snowplows and snow spreaders.

The remaining fleet is working to collect the city’s leaves, but more snow in the forecast could end that effort.

“If there’s more than a two-inch accumulation on the ground, then we will plow the whole city,” Pirlot said, “so obviously we’ll have to shift gears and go to plowing.”

With leaves still left to fall, transitioning leaf collectors to snowplows could mean bad news for grass.

“Those leaves sit there on the terrace all winter and the grass isn’t very green in the spring because it’s been choked down,” Pirlot said.

Pirlot said the city is preparing to plow the entire city, but in the meantime, they will continue to collect leaves.

“So we gotta hurry up and wait,” he said. “Just see how it develops.”

Green Bay residents can always haul their leaves to the city’s yard waste centers.