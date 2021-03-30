Early Tuesday fire in Green Bay sends two police officers to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire on Green Bay’s east side sent two police officers to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 12:00 a.m. they responded to a reported house fire at the 2700 block of East Shore Drive. When crews arrived there were heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the residence.

The fire was under control in under 10 minutes, according to authorities. The family evacuated and one 12-year-old was not with the family but was later found at a family member’s house down the street.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says, two Green Bay Police Officers were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation and were later released.

Six people were without a home due to the fire and the structure was a reported total loss. The damage is estimated at $245,000.

The fire is still under investigation, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.