Early Veteran’s Day ceremony in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Veteran’s Day activities started a little bit early in Green Bay.

Green Bay Yacht Club Inc. held a ceremony to honor veteran’s on Saturday morning. Over 100 people attended the 45 minute event.

Kurt Kuschel is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and attended the ceremony.

“It’s good exposure to get a little bit of an understanding of what were some of the sacrifices that people you don’t even know were willing to lay down for you,” says Kuschel.

The ceremony included a flag raising, patriotic songs, the playing of ‘Taps’, and a wreath-laying ceremony. This is the 17th annual edition of the ceremony and it has grown considerably from the first year when only about 10 people attended.

“Honor the people that make life as we know it in the United States possible,” says veteran Dan Laubestein a veteran who emceed the ceremony.

Event organizers say they have the ceremony on the Saturday before Veteran’s Day because people tend to have more availability then. 

Veteran’s Day is on Thursday. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11 as Armistice Day to commemorate the armistice between the Allied powers and Germany that ended World War I. It became an official holiday in 1938 and in 1954 the name got changed from Armistice to Veteran’s Day.

