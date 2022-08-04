GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Conservation Voters, community groups, and local residents gathered in the City of Green Bay on Thursday for an art-making event on Green Bay’s CityDeck to celebrate the expansion of early voting hours.

“We’re really thankful to the Green Bay City Council for their unanimous vote, as well as the clerk staff,” said Casey Hicks, Organizer/Director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

Following the art project and discussion on the importance of early voting, those attending will walk to the polls together to cast their ballots early.

“The goal is to have fun, celebrate early voting and our freedom, and ensure that people know voting hours are expanded as well as taking advantage of them,” added Hicks.

On June 28, 2022, the Green Bay Common Council unanimously voted to expand early voting hours. This move to expand access to the ballot was due to years of organizing efforts and the support of Green Bay Clerk Celestine Jeffreys.