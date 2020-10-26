Early voting in Green Bay, moderate turn out so far

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-When early in-person voting began in Green Bay on October 20th, there were long lines at City Hall. Since then, there are additional locations opened throughout Green Bay to accommodate anyone who wants to vote.

Of the 56,000 registered voters in Green Bay, 21,847 have submitted absentee ballots. 28,647 ballots have not been turned in. In the first 5 days of early in-person voting, 2,900 registered voters have completed their civic duty. If you have not submitted your ballot, you can still do so at any of the 6 drop box locations throughout Green Bay. For the locations click here: https://greenbaywi.gov/1138/Absentee-Ballots

“In case anyone did not receive an I voted sticker, we not have a mural on Jefferson in front of City Hall, that they can take a selfie in front of,” said Celestine Jeffreys of the mayor’s office. The artist who completed the mural is from right here in Green Bay. Early in-person voting will conclude on Saturday October 31st.