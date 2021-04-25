Earth day celebration at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary held its annual Earth Day celebration and visitors enjoyed close encounters of the furry and feathered kind.

Cody and his son, Kai say, “We like to get outside and see all the animals. My kids like feeding the geese.”

Aleshia Garland says, “We’re just looking for some fun outside on a nice day after not being outside for a while and cold and all that stuff.”

Bay Beach’s Earth Day celebration involved close encounters with turtles, porcupines, and pelicans. Lori Bankson, curator of animals at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says, “We’re going to get up close with some of our birds of prey. All of our animals that live here at bay beach wildlife sanctuary have some injury that they can’t go back into the wild. So we’re going to have demonstrations on how we work with our fox.”

Being that it is Earth Week, officials say they want visitors to know how we treat our environment does have an effect on the animals.

Bankson says, “something that we can recycle really makes an impact in not just the humans or the animals but the environment as a whole. We’re all here together. We can all work together to make this earth a better place for all the animals that depend on us.”

Bay Beach staff say the two red-tail hawks released on Saturday were brought into the sanctuary because they were struck by cars. The hawks had been in their rehab program for a few months.