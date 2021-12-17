East Branch Library triples in size thanks to purchased building on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Public Library is making steps forward to create, what they describe as tomorrow’s library, purchasing a new building to house the East Branch Library.

The new 16,300 square foot library is the former Titletown Fitness on Main Street and will give the library triple the space it currently has.

In addition to more space, the new building has more green space allowing for plenty of learning and innovation. The inside will have comfortable spaces, including an area designed just for kids and families.

“The library was looking to find a building that was a right fit. Our current space is just too small,” said Sarah Sugden, Brown County Library’s executive director. “It’s exciting we found a new location that provides us with more space, the opportunity to increase our offerings, reimagine ourselves and continue to impact our community.”

In addition to the new East Branch, the Pulaski Branch will go through an expansion and renovation process along with updates to the Central Library. Brown County has set aside $20 million for the project and the library is looking to raise another $8 million through a naming rights campaign to fund upgrades to services, programs and technology at five of the library’s nine sites.