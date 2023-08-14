GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After years of waiting and months of construction, the new Brown County Library East Branch is almost ready for residents to enjoy.

The current East Branch closed on Monday, and the new East Branch, located at 2253 Main Street, will open its doors for the first time on September 18.

Library officials say that patrons who typically visit the East Branch to pick up their holds are asked to change their holds pick up to a different location during the move.

The East Branch book drop will remain open during the closure, but book donations will not be accepted. Each storytime will resume beginning on Tuesday, September 19.

“The Brown County Library is excited to welcome all Brown County residents to attend the new East Branch Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, September 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,” stated officials.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by games, fun activities, balloon artists, tours of the new library, and much more. The family-friendly event will feature award-winning children’s author and recording artist Josè-Luis Orozco and northeast Wisconsin’s SugarBush Boys.

More information on the event can be found here.