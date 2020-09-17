East Town Mall for sale, new hope for affordable housing and flooding solution

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- East Town Mall in Green Bay is for sale again, with an asking price of just $1.9 million. The struggling property is valued at $3.4 million as it stands now, with just three retail stores left in the 14.8-acre shopping plaza. Alderman Brian Johnson has a proposal for the property that he says could solve some serious issues for the community.

Johnson, who is Alderman for District 9, thinks that the city of Green Bay should purchase the property from Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners. “This is one of the sites that we’ve been looking at over the course of the last two years, for possible public infrastructure improvements to address some flooding so, when it became listed, it was an ideal time for us to take a look at it,”said Johnson. In the proposal, two large water tanks would be installed underground at the property and work as a catch basin for storm runoff. The exact cost of that portion of the proposed project in not known.

According to Johnson, the city is not interested in becoming a mall owner, but should be interested in using the land available in the best interest of residents. “One of our options is to build much needed affordable housing for our community.”

“I don’t care for affordable housing, because I don’t believe the area is private enough for tenants,” said “Rosemary”. She has been shopping at the East Town Mall for over 30-years and says the possibility of a closure makes her sad. Another shopper, only identified as Renae, says that redevelopment of the failing mall would be a good thing. “There is not much left of this mall, so if it could be of better use, might as well.”

East Town Mall is located at 2350 East Mason Street in Green Bay. It first opened in 1982, and has seen a number of businesses come and go over the years. One of those businesses included a movie theater. We reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and were told that the proposal will be taken up by the Redevelopment Authority in a meeting on October 13th. For more information on Alderman Johnson’s proposal, visit https://www.brianjohnsongb.com/